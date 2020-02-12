Gaston County Secret Santa donates $50K worth of toys

The Alliance for Children and Youth said toy donations are critical as many families have struggled during the pandemic.

CRAMERTON, N.C. — A Gaston County Secret Santa is once again spreading holiday cheer by donating $50,000 worth of toys to local children in need.

Members of the Gastonia Police Department, Gaston County Police Department, Gaston County Sheriff's Office and Belmont Abbey Police Department gathered Wednesday afternoon at The Teacher Box and Libby Lou's in Cramerton to pick up boxes of toys, which were then taken to Belmont Abbey College.

Once at Belmont Abbey, volunteers will assemble the toys before officers and deputies take them out to families in the community.

The Secret Santa donation has turned into a yearly tradition, which helped spur other people to contribute.

Arin Farmer, the executive director of the Alliance for Children and Youth, said they've raised more than $200,000 this year.

As a result of the pandemic, Farmer said the donations were more important than ever.

"Trying to find food to put on the table or even provide Christmas, it's just been difficult this year," Farmer said. "It's just been great to be able to help families the best that we can."