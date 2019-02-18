GASTONIA, North Carolina — History is being made in Gaston County as the area's first-ever African American history and culture museum opened its doors to the public.

The museum is located in Gastonia's historic Loray Mill, and highlights the accomplishments of notable Gaston County natives and residents from the past through present day.

Dot Guthrie is one of the founders and curators of the museum.

"Gaston County is full of history, and we wanted to pull it all together," Guthrie said. "So that our children will know about the legacies that must be continued."

The museum continues an effort Guthrie helped begin last year -- with a small exhibit at a nearby church.

Guthrie said the exhibit became so popular she and others -- including the museum's corporate sponsor, Anthony Gallant State Farm Agency -- raised money for a museum inside the Loray Mill.

"The opening of this African-American museum definitely makes our community better," Gallant said. "Gastonia has a rich history, and this museum just helps to bring out that history."

The museum is filled with donated artifacts from local families, including the military uniform worn by Steven Garvin's father, Master Sergeant Fred Lowery. Lowery served as one of the first African-American United States Navy SEALs.

"This is an honor because this will go on after [we're] all gone," Garvin said. "It'll still be here, and this museum will be flourishing."

Guthrie wants the museum to inspire African American kids by showing them the accomplishments of men and women who look just like them so they too can grow up to achieve their dreams.

"We can grow better leaders in Gaston County," Guthrie said. "We can grow responsibility and extend our knowledge far and beyond the Gaston County residents."

More information on the museum, as well as how to make a donation, can be found here, or by emailing AfricanAmericanMuseum@gmail.com.