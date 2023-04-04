Body found in creek, Gastonia police say

No further information was immediately available.



GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a creek late Tuesday morning.

Officers said the body was found around 11 a.m. in Duharts Creek near Cox Road, which is near several businesses off of US Highway 74. The investigation is active, but so far, no further details were immediately available.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article once new information is made available. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

**DEATH INVESTIGATION**



GPD is conducting a death investigation in the 400 block of Cox Road after a deceased person was found in Duharts Creek.



This is an active investigation and there is no further info available at this time.



The initial call was received at 11:08 pic.twitter.com/DzcmWTAAVy — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) April 4, 2023

