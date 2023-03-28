Gastonia's only Black-owned bookstore is closing

Downtown Gastonia's only Black-owned bookstore has been around for nearly 30 years.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Caretta Mclean can travel anywhere in a book and for as long as she can remember she has always loved to read.

It’s why even retirement couldn't keep her away from Your Christian Bookstore.

The shop sits on E, Main Avenue in downtown Gastonia.

The journey started when she was ready to retire from her previous job as a lab technician. Her son had just bought the space.

"My husband said, ‘that will be something nice for you to do because knowing you, you’re not going to stay home,'" Mclean remembered.

Her husband was right.

If you stepped into the downtown bookstore now, you might find Mclean sitting behind the counter humming along to Christian music.

But now she said it's time.

"Time for me to just sit down and do exactly what I want to do when I want to do it," she said with pride.

And that’s the plan.

After nearly three decades of selling everything from Christian books to choir robes, Mclean wants to sell the shop.

If any buyers come forward, Mclean said she hopes they keep selling Christian books, adding it’s what the community needs.

"I've had some come in and say ‘oh, Ms. Mclean we’re going to miss you," Mclean said of the last few days. "They don’t want me to go but this is something I need to do. And I just hope somebody gets it and opens it up as a bookstore. A Christian bookstore because we really don’t have one."

In the meantime, she’s clearing house and selling the rest of her inventory until that last book sells.

"I'm going to miss it. I know I am," Mclean said. "But the next chapter of my life is gone be better."

