Wedding dress giveaway held for military brides, first responders in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A bridal boutique teamed up with a nonprofit to provide free wedding dresses for military brides, first responders, and fiancés of military members and first responders — this includes COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers.

Nonprofit Brides Across America teamed up with Gastonia bridal boutique Poffie Girls on Sunday to give 24 wedding gowns to frontline workers and military brides for free.

Brides Across America has been working to gift wedding dresses to military members and first responders since 2008. The nonprofit has gifted 24,000 wedding dresses over the years, according to its website.

"It is one of the greatest blessings ever, I would say," nurse Dasia Scott said. "It really makes the whole process a lot easier."

"We just felt it in our heart this year that we wanted to give back to those that put their life on the line for us," Poffie Girls CEO Pam Smith said. "That just really meant something to us."

More upcoming events with Brides Across America can be found here. The nonprofit also has a variety of ways the public can support their cause, including by supporting a first responder or military couple directly.