Gastonia police ask for car break-in victims to claim missing property

Two teen suspects were arrested, and officers say the victims are all in a certain area.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation.

Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.

In the meanwhile, Gastonia police are asking anyone in the Keith Drive and Modena Street area to reach out to them if their cars were broken into during the evening of Jan. 16 or early morning of Jan. 17, and haven't yet reported it. Officers said they recovered several items that didn't belong to the suspects, and are hoping to get the property back to the rightful owners.

Car break-in victims can call 704-866-6702 to let officers know. Reference case number 2023-00004270 when talking with police.

⭐⭐⭐ 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙖 𝙤𝙛 𝙆𝙚𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘿𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙖𝙧 𝙗𝙧𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 16𝙩𝙝... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts