Gastonia police ask for car break-in victims to claim missing property

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation.
Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
In the meanwhile, Gastonia police are asking anyone in the Keith Drive and Modena Street area to reach out to them if their cars were broken into during the evening of Jan. 16 or early morning of Jan. 17, and haven't yet reported it. Officers said they recovered several items that didn't belong to the suspects, and are hoping to get the property back to the rightful owners.
Car break-in victims can call 704-866-6702 to let officers know. Reference case number 2023-00004270 when talking with police.
