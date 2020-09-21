1-year-old child hit by car in Gastonia

Gastonia officials confirm the child was airlifted to be treated for possibly life-threatening injuries.

GASTONIA, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old child was hit by a car in Gastonia, police confirm.

It happened around noon Monday in the 100 block of North Liberty Street.

The Gastonia Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene, where they found the child who has possibly life-threatening injuries.

The child, whose name has not been released, was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte.

At this time, it's not known if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene or if any charges are pending.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call Officer A.L. Carpenter at 704-842-5168.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.