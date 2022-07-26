Issue causing water leakage near Gastonia church fixed, city says

The City of Gastonia said they discovered a water line that ran to a building behind the church many years ago.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia reports the issue that caused a sewage leak near a church has now been fixed, and should be fully resolved in a few weeks.

Earlier in July 2022, WCNC Charlotte learned from Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries the leakage was causing issues behind their church. However, the city said the sewer line at the church's property was cleared and there was no leakage from a city-owned line. The city did admit they initially did not know exactly what was causing the leakage.

In a statement to WCNC Charlotte, the city government confirmed they investigated further, saying there was a building on land behind the church many years ago that did have water service. The leak was not from a city sewer line, but the City of Gastonia confirmed they found a water line and stopped the flow.

While the line is now stopped, the city government notes it will take a few weeks for the grounds to dry.

The full statement from the City of Gastonia follows:

After further investigation, it was learned that many years ago there was a building on the land behind that church which had water service. After identifying that the water leak was not from a City sewer line, we located a water line and have stopped the water flow. It may take a few weeks for the grounds to dry.