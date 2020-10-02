GASTONIA, N.C. — A community is calling for change after a riot took place at a QuikTrip gas station last week in Gastonia. An employee was seriously injured after she was hit in the head with a bottle during the incident.

Three suspects have been arrested and face numerous charges. All have been released. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the other three suspects they have identified.

Sunday, dozens gathered together at Vibes Barber Lounge to address the incident.

"I was saddened when I saw the video, only because I saw the need for more guidance and more love in the community," attendee and barbershop employee Jerry Poe said.

"Don't get yourself involved in things you shouldn't be involved in," attendee Quien Johnson said.

Residents are hoping meetings like this will bring about change and start a conversation, but those in attendance say more needs to be done.

"We all have to start from the household," Johnson said.

The main solutions discussed were putting kids and young adults into community-based programs.

As Gastonia works to fix what the community calls a problem of senseless attacks, residents are hoping change comes sooner rather than later.

"There are good people in Gastonia and its a great place to be," Poe said.

Owners of Vibes Barber Lounge told WCNC Charlotte they plan to hold community meetings every month. For more details, you can follow their Facebook page for updates.

