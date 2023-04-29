Man found shot to death in Gastonia, police say

About three male suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the area after shots were fired, according to officers.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department says a man is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene along Pebblestone Way off Fern Forest Road around 5:30 a.m. They found the man with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Gastonia Police noted on Twitter two or three male suspects were reportedly spotted fleeing the area after gunshots rang out.

No further information was available as of publication. Police did not identify the victim.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article once authorities share new details.

