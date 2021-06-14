'There is still a need' | Gastonia drive-thru meals give back to the community twofold

Meals purchased from locally-owned restaurants were then hand-delivered to residents in need.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The need to feed continues in Gastonia as part of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce drive-thru meal giveaway, an event that has continued over the last year.

Since August 2020, the organization says they have given out 50,000 meals to any and everyone who might be in need across the greater Charlotte area.

On Monday, 2,000 of those meals were offered to residents in Gastonia.

“We buy the meals from the restaurants then the restaurants come and deliver the meals to the community so it’s a win-win," Latin American Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Gris Bailey said.

Buying the meals helps bring a business boost to local restaurants. Then, with the help of sponsors like Dominion Energy and Gastonia Honey Hunters, the meals are hand delivered through a drive-thru.

“Well it’s quick, easy and it’s convenient," Gastonia resident Nakeisha Glenn said. “It’s good that they’re giving back to the community.”

The good news is that the worst of COVID-19 appears to be in the rearview in the Carolinas, but that doesn't mean the demand for food is over just yet -- especially as we enter into the summer months with many children out of school.

“Working from home or having them at summer school having to feed them constantly -- this will definitely help," Glenn said.

If you would like to sponsor any future food giveaways with the Latin American Chamber of Commerce here's how to connect.

“We’re at the tail end of COVID but there is still a need," Bailey said.

