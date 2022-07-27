Gastonia family displaced by fallen tree

The home was ruined after a 90-foot-oak tree came crashing down during a storm in the beginning of July.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia family is living in a hotel after a giant tree crashed into their home. The family says the City of Gastonia should take responsibility for the tree falling and help them replace their home, but the city says they're not to blame.

The home is located in the York Chester Historic District off West Fifth Avenue. No matter where you look, there's a scene of utter destruction.

“What I call my core memories, they're trapped," Alex Edwards said.

The 18-year-old looked at what was once her home Wednesday afternoon.

“I remember the day we picked out the paint color, I remember the day we ripped up the carpet from the floor to reveal the perfect hardwood floors, and now they’re not there anymore," Alex Edwards said.

What's left is a destroyed home. The Edwards family is now learning to adapt to not having a home.

“We’ve updated the roof, the electrical, all these things, to make it last and to take care of it and make it our forever home,” Brandye Edwards said.

The forever home was ruined after a 90-foot-oak tree came crashing down during a storm in the beginning of July.



“We heard a loud crack, the lights went out, and then it all started caving in on top of us," Brandye Edwards said.

According to the Edward's family, the tree came down because it wasn't healthy to begin with. They say they've notified the City of Gastonia before, when they noticed limbs breaking off and falling on several earlier occasions.

“The tree was assessed as low risk, then six months later [the tree] it's in my house,” Jason Edwards said.

The City of Gastonia sent WCNC Charlotte a letter, which was sent to Jason Edwards, dated July 20 stating, "They have found no negligence on the part of the City of Gastonia or its employees.”

"The results of the investigation by the City’s insurance company found that the tree fell due to an act of nature and that there was no negligence on the part of the City of Gastonia or its employees. It is up to the homeowners to work with their insurance company to determine their next steps," Mary Elliott, a spokesperson with the city, said in a statement.

But for Alex, whose room took the most damage, she said that's not enough.

“We warned you, we tried to tell you this would be a possibility and if I had been in there, I wouldn’t have been here today," Alex Edwards said.

The family is currently living in a hotel. They hope to make something work before the kids have to go back to school. For those interested in helping, the family has set up a GoFundMe.