Gastonia

Gastonia Police: One person in custody after fatal stabbing

Gastonia Police said a relative of the victim was taken into custody.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person has died after a stabbing in Gastonia Wednesday morning, according to Gastonia Police. 

Police responded to the scene on Log Cabin Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a stabbing. Police have not released the identity or age of the deceased at this time but confirmed that a relative of the victim was taken into police custody. 

At this time, it's not clear what charges, if any, the individual in custody is facing. Their identity has not yet been released. 

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

