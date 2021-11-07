Gastonia Fire Department puts out fire at Gastonia Family Discount Store

The store is in the same building as the Army Navy Superstore. The fire is believed to have been accidental.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Fire Department put out a fire on South York Road in Gastonia Sunday. The fire department said it happened at 2759 South York Road, which houses both the Gastonia Family Discount Store and the Army Navy Superstore.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, according to the Gastonia Fire Marshal's Office.

