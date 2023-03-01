Gastonia's first Free Excess Trash Week of 2023 is coming soon. Here's what you can and can't leave outside

While the city encourages recycling as a first choice, this is another chance for residents to get rid of certain items at no extra charge.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia residents looking to get rid of unwanted excess trash can do so this coming week.

The city government says the first Free Excess Trash Week of 2023 will run from Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24. While yard waste and leaf collection will be suspended, residents can use the week to set out items like furniture, mattresses, bedsprings, dried-out paint, and extra bags or boxes of garbage.

Participation is simple: just set out the excess trash on the day you usually get your garbage carts picked up. Most items are acceptable, but there are still some limitations. For example, fees will still apply for vehicle tires (both on rim and off rim), electronics, and appliances.

Meanwhile, the following items will not be picked up:

building materials

dirt

rocks

bricks

hazardous liquids

batteries

automotive parts

Those things, however, can be disposed of at the Gaston County Landfill.

The city of Gastonia asks residents to first consider recycling anything that can be recycled by dropping off items at drop-off centers. Residents are also asked to consider repurposing items or donating gently-used things.

Free Excess Trash Week happens twice a year in Gastonia: once in the spring, and once in the fall. It's been ongoing since 2013.

For more information, call the city's Solid Waste Division at 704-866-6774.

