Gastonia neighbors call for bodycam footage to be released after homeless veteran arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. — Neighbors in Gastonia are calling for justice after a homeless veteran was arrested for panhandling earlier this month.

Multiple witnesses accused Gastonia Police of unnecessarily escalating the situation by roughing up Rohrer and tasing his service dog, Sunshine, who ran away during the incident.

Since Rohrer's arrest, those witnesses along with a few different veteran support groups have been protesting his arrest, demanding the Gastonia Police Department release body camera video.

Gastonia Police told WCNC Charlotte said they are reviewing the incident to determine if all policies and procedures were followed by officers during the arrest.

WCNC Charlotte met with Rohrer hours after he bonded out. He said what happened to him was traumatizing.

“They proceeded to attack me and rough me up and use excessive force what I would consider police brutality," he said.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 16, it was announced that the service dog, Sunshine was hit and killed.

