GASTONIA, N.C. — A 19-year-old has died and another 19-year-old is being created for injuries after a shooting in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department. A homicide investigation is underway.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Gaston County Emergency Communications Center received a call of a reported shooting on Westwood Circle.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Deionte Sparkman, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

During the investigation, officials learned a second shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital by a friend or relative. That person, who has not been identified beyond his age, has non-life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released regarding a possible suspect. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

