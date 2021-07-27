Man killed in Gastonia shooting, police investigating

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in Gastonia, police confirmed. The Gastonia Police Department is investigating it as a homicide.
It happened Monday night in the area of Allison Avenue. Police responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had died from gunshot wounds.
The victim has since been identified as 32-year-old Johnny Lee Moore.
At this time, no suspect information has been made available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Houser at 704-836-0041 or Detective Bryson at 704-854-6645.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.