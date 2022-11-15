Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire

Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night.

The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled the fire accidental. There is no foul play suspected in the woman's death, police said.

