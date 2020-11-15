ABC permits suspended at Gastonia nightclub after shooting that injured 6

Six people were shot, including two Gastonia police officers at the Remedies nightclub in Gastonia late Thursday night. Now, their ABC permits have been suspended.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has suspended the ABC permits for Gastonia nightclub Remedies on November 14. Just days earlier, six people — including two police officers — were shot at the nightclub.

NOTE: The attached video aired at an earlier date.

According to Gastonia Police, two officers were working off-duty at the club Thursday night when they tried to break up a fight around 11 p.m. when shots rang out.

The two officers, Sergeant E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis, were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects are now in custody: Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter. Both were both charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Remedies has had its ABC permits since February 2017. The suspension is immediate and will be in effect until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings, according to the ABC Commission.

In the order of summary suspension, Gastonia Police Department Sergeant J.R. Ewers said the department has received 'several hundred' calls for service involving assaults, reckless drivers, drug violations, shootings and more for the location.

Additionally, Sergeant Ewers said in the suspension that officers do not respond to the location unless they have "sufficient backup, because of the violence of the patrons from the business."

Multiple other Gastonia Police Department officers and ALE officers provided statements in the summary suspension, documenting the Thursday night shooting.

Gastonia Police Department Officer Samuel Barksdale said he believes the location "is a danger and detriment to the community," and drains the Gastonia Police Department Patrol Division's resources.

The two suspects, Hamilton and Slaughter appeared by video conference in a Gaston County courtroom on Friday.

The judge read the six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury against each of the two shooting suspects.