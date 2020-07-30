Gastonia nonprofit helping repair homes for elderly

Carolina Cross Connection is a Christian-based nonprofit based out of Gastonia and for 33 years have been helping repair homes at no cost.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A lot of our elderly people or those with disabilities are choosing to stay inside. Mainly because of its hard getting in and out of their homes.

This summer, a group of local college students are working to change that. Board by board, nail by nail, volunteers at Carolina Cross Connection are on a mission.

“In a normal summer we do yard work and painting projects but we also do a lot of safe access projects to help provide people safe access in and out of their homes,” UNC Chapel Hill student Justis Mitchell said.

Carolina Cross Connection is a Christian-based nonprofit based out of Gastonia.

For 33 years now the organization has been repairing homes at no cost for those in need living in Western NC and the greater Charlotte area.

This summer is no different.

“My staff of six people, we’ve completed five ramps a redocking project and a yard work project,” Mitchell said.

Instead of counting the jobs, Justis Mitchell says he and volunteers count success in the number of lives they change.

For one Carolina couple, the group made of local college students using their time to build an access ramp is an answered prayer.

“It’s gone make it a lot easier for her to get in and out,” a recent ramp recipient said.

For others, motivation.

“It’s access I can use everyday and I hope I don’t never have to be in a wheelchair when I’m using it.”

It's hard work and heavy lifting..

Thanks to donations, Carolina Cross Connection has been able to turn their efforts into a way to help more people who need similar home repairs.

The non-profit has raised $110,000 out of their $200,000 goal to build more projects around the community.

“Just being able to see our neighbors smile whenever were able to finish a project for them and just really just have that relief is so heartwarming,” Mitchell said.

A new journey made possible, thanks to the hands and hearts of others.

To donate or learn more about CCC’s mission, CLICK HERE.