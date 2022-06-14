6-year-old girl drowned in neighbor's pool, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl drowned in Gastonia on Saturday, police say.
Gastonia police officers were called to a home on South Emerson Street on June 11 for a possible drowning. When first responders got to the home, they were told family members pulled the child's body from the water and attempted life-saving measures. Paramedics took over and tried to revive the girl but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The preliminary investigation revealed the child stacked several chairs against the next-door neighbor's locked pool gate, climbed over and jumped into the above-ground swimming pool. The girl's younger brother saw her go into the water and ran for help when he didn't see her resurface in the pool.
The girl's death remains under investigation, detectives said. No further information was provided by the Gastonia Police Department.
