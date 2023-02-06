Gastonia leaders approve new cycling infrastructure

Gastonia is moving forward with plans to prioritize cyclists through new infrastructure designed to make the city more accessible for everyone.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia leaders are moving forward with a new plan that would help prioritize biking options in new infrastructure projects.

Gastonia City Council hopes to create a safer biking community after many residents voiced concerns about the dangers of cycling. The council approved a motion this week to adopt a bike plan with hopes of supporting a safer, healthier and more connected community for cyclists and pedestrians.

"This is a plan for the folks who might be biking but maybe don't feel comfortable with the facilities that are out there now," one council member said.

Data shows 50% to 60% of people in Gastonia are interested in cycling, but they're also concerned about safety and not having enough facilities. City leaders say they're hoping to change that by creating a plan that recommends projects which include bike infrastructure.

The plan addresses things like adopting street policies and encouraging young people to get out and ride.

"There's a whole host of recommendations related to the policy side of building the bike culture and the plan digs into those as well," the council member said.

The plan also supports future redevelopment for quality bicycle infrastructure and hopes to increase connectivity to the greenway system.

