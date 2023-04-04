Gastonia police meet the community in 'coffee with cops' event

This is the first time Gastonia Police held an event like this to connect with the community but they say it won’t be the last.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Just like any other day at Gilmore’s Mercantile, something hot was brewing.

Only this time it was not only a cup of coffee, but also a conversation between the men in blue and people throughout the community.

"Getting to know anybody, as a person helps and so having the opportunity and being able to understand, will impact the community a lot," one resident said.

This is the first time Gastonia Police held an event like this to connect with the community but they say it won’t be the last.

"Hopefully it would be something that is really community focused involved not just helping agencies but also those in the community where we can go and ask questions in a presence that isn’t threatening that is open warm and honest," another resident added.

One of the goals they’re hoping to achieve is getting the community to see the person behind these badges and the hearts beneath these uniforms.

"Just for folks to see us and get to know us and realize we are police and have a job to do but we are human beings and want to be able to have that relationship with citizens we serve," Gastonia police officer, Caleb Price, said.

They say they’re optimistic events like this will develop trust and encourage people to get to know them, one drink at a time.

