Gastonia Police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect

Gastonia Police arrested one of two suspects on a first-degree murder charge, but are still looking for the second suspect.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old charged in the shooting death of a Bessemer City man.

The shooting happened Saturday night, police said. It happened on the front porch of a home on Southside Avenue in Gastonia shortly before 11 p.m. Jabar Nichols, 18, of Bessemer City was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died.

Gastonia Police arrested one of two suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile, and charged them on a first-degree murder charge. The individual's name hasn't been released due to their status as a minor. Police are still looking for the second suspect, though.

Gastonia 19-year-old Markevion Antwan Weldon is also charged with first-degree murder in the case.