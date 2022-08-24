Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact detectives at 704-854-6651.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager.

Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact detectives at 704-854-6651.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: No charges will be filed against former Concord officer who shot, killed man

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Some Steele Creek neighbors upset over new Charlotte street maps classifying city-owned roads

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.