Gastonia

Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager.

Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. 

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact detectives at 704-854-6651. 

