Off-duty Gastonia officer charged for driving while impaired

BELMONT, N.C. — Nickolas Stone, a Gastonia Police Officer, has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested and charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He was off duty at the time of the rest.

It happened the evening of Dec. 6. Stone was arrested and charged by NCSHP troopers for driving while impaired and speeding after a traffic stop in the Belmont area.

He was in his personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

In accordance with department protocol, he was placed on paid administrative leave.

“This is certainly an unfortunate event that is not condoned by our agency, nor does it reflect our core values," Chief Travis Brittain said in a statement. "We are going to respect the process of the judicial system as well as the internal investigation that will be taking place.”

