Gastonia Social District is up and running

GASTONIA, N.C. — Downtown Gastonia's social district is up and running, and drinks are flowing. Residents say it's like a drop of Bourbon Street in the heart of Gaston County.

People can now visit one of the 10 approved businesses in Downtown Gastonia, grab a drink to-go, and walk along Main Avenue between Broad Street and Trenton Street.

To participate, you'll purchase a drink and the business. You'll know if the business is participating if they have a social district sticker in the window. It will give you a clear cup with a sticker on it.

People WCNC Charlotte spoke to said it was nice to grab a drink and walk around.

Scott Cavendish, the owner of Cavendish Brewing Company, said he is excited about the influx of business from the social district and how it encourages people to move from place to place.

“This is the ultimate way of getting a community involved," Cavendish said. “I think it helps with the new scene. There’s been $300 million [invested] into downtown Gastonia alone, so this just adds more fuel to the flame with Gastonia exploding.”

The city said it's been a year in the making and businesses had to prepare for it. Kristy Crisp with the city of Gastonia said the businesses had to submit an application, obtain permits from the North Carolina ABC and go through training with the control system.

"We are thinking about safety," Crisp said. "Just because you are outside -- the same rules apply.

You must be 21 years old and are encouraged to drink responsibly.

Here's when the social district is active:

Mon-Sat 11 a.m. - midnight

Sun 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.