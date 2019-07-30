GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia's city leaders announced a $100 million investment to revitalize Eastridge Mall.

The plan, which is still in the early stages, will include developing the acres of parking spaces surrounding the mall into hotel, offices, multi-family residences, and green space, among other features.

Long-time shoppers at the mall are intrigued by the plan.

"A lot of the buildings are pretty old," Lyndsay Vandiver said. "I think for sure, it definitely needs it."

"That is a move in the right direction for Gastonia," Donna Rhyne said. "This mall is in need of repair, and it's in need of updating."

The potential economic boon from this project comes as the city plans to break ground on the FUSE District, which will feature a downtown baseball park, as well as an expanded Rotary Pavilion and a new downtown apartment complex.

A specific timetable for the mall project remains to be determined.

