Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

The expansion comes as citizens are also set to vote on a $75 million transportation bond referendum next month.

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.

Thomas Will, a long-time Gastonia resident, said he's seen plenty of change firsthand.

“More people on the street now than ever," he said.

More businesses have moved in, and homes have popped up left and right. But there are two sides to that coin.

The new development will offer different housing options with plans to break ground by the end of 2023. Those options include:

133 single-family attached townhomes

207 single-family detached homes

348 apartments

Quentin McPhatter, assistant city manager for the City of Gastonia, said this will push the city's continuing economic development forward.

"Projects like this only reflect why people are choosing to live in Gastonia," he said. "When we try to bring in new businesses, they look at population trends and growth patterns.”

That's one side of the coin: economic growth. But the other side has doubts as this question remains: can Gastonia handle this much growth right now?

"We just don’t have the infrastructure or the roads. I don’t think the county is ready, let alone the city," Will said.

McPhatter told WCNC Charlotte the city government already has a good infrastructure base and plans are in place to expand. In fact, a $75 million transportation bond referendum is up for a vote in the November 2022 election.