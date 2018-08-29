GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was killed when he was hit by a train in Gastonia Wednesday morning, police said.
Gastonia Police responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train at the intersection of Hancock Street and East Airline Avenue a little after 9 a.m. Witnesses told officers that the victim, identified as Morgan Ray London, 57, tried walking across the tracks when the railroad crossing arms were already down.
London was rushed to CaroMont Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No further information was provided.
