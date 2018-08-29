GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was killed when he was hit by a train in Gastonia Wednesday morning, police said.

Gastonia Police responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train at the intersection of Hancock Street and East Airline Avenue a little after 9 a.m. Witnesses told officers that the victim, identified as Morgan Ray London, 57, tried walking across the tracks when the railroad crossing arms were already down.

UPDATE: @GPDNC identify the pedestrian as 57-year-old Morgan London who died from his injuries. Witnesses told police he tried to cross the tracks to beat the oncoming train. pic.twitter.com/k9DBPQCBMV — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 29, 2018

London was rushed to CaroMont Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was provided.

