GASTONIA, N.C. — Fire officials in Gastonia are investigating after an empty house went up in flames Wednesday morning.
A Gastonia firefighter was on his way home after an overnight shift when he saw smoke coming from a house off School Avenue. The firefighter stopped and immediately called 911, officials said.
When emergency crews reached the home, the smoke turned into a massive fire that they were able to get under control in about 10 minutes. One firefighter suffered a minor burn on his face, but he is going to be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
