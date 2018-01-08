GASTONIA, N.C. — Fire officials in Gastonia are investigating after an empty house went up in flames Wednesday morning.

A Gastonia firefighter was on his way home after an overnight shift when he saw smoke coming from a house off School Avenue. The firefighter stopped and immediately called 911, officials said.

BREAKING: @GastoniaFire just put out house fire off School Ave. One firefighter got a minor burn but was treated at scene. No one inside. Cause under investigation. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/YTN4bvir4j — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 1, 2018

When emergency crews reached the home, the smoke turned into a massive fire that they were able to get under control in about 10 minutes. One firefighter suffered a minor burn on his face, but he is going to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

