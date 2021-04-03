Missing Gastonia man found dead after being struck by vehicle on I-85

Police said there does not appear to be any foul play found at this point during the investigation related to his death.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man from Gastonia who was reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 21 has been found dead, the Gastonia Police Department confirms.

According to police, 26-year-old Johnathan Mack Patterson was struck on I-85 South about a mile from where his vehicle was located on Feb. 22.

Officials said Patterson died from his injuries. Police said there does not appear to be any foul play found at this point during the investigation related to his death.

Patterson's brother took to Facebook to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

"I know my brother was truly loved by everyone," his brother wrote. "I ask that you continue to pray for my family during this time. As soon as we have arrangements made I will let everyone know."