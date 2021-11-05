Missing Gastonia woman last seen Nov. 18, police say

According to police, 28-year-old Amia Shada Wingo was last seen by family at her Mcintosh Street home back on Nov. 18.

Police said Wingo is about 5’10” tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair that may be colored burgundy.

Police and family are concerned for Wingo’s welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amia Shada Wingo is asked to call the detectives at 704-836-0071. Callers may remain anonymous.

