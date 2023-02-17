Gastonia teen reported missing, police say

Shaniyah Logan was last seen at her family's home in Gastonia Monday.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen earlier this week.

Shaniyah Logan was last seen leaving her home on Farewell Drive, police said. She is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs around 80 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and wears braces.

A woman saying she is Logan's grandmother said the teenager was last seen Monday, Feb. 13.

Anyone with information about Shaniyah Logan's whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-866-6702. All callers may remain anonymous.

