One person dead, another in critical condition in Gastiona accident

Police responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Wren Turnpike.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating an accident where one person has died and another is in critical condition that happened Friday evening.

Police responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Wren Turnpike. When officers arrived they located a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2013 Ford F-150 involved in the crash.

According to Police, the driver of the Malibu, 24-year-old Ryan Deshawn Patterson, of Gastonia, was traveling west and the driver of the Ford, 42-year-old Anthony Tyrone Phillips of Chiefland, Fla., was traveling east. Both vehicles collided in the roadway.

Patterson and his passenger, 21-year-old Melanie Saesee, of Newton, were both transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center by GEMS. Police said Saesee later died at the hospital from her injuries and Patterson is listed in critical condition. Phillips was not injured.

The collision is under investigation and officers are seeking any additional information. Any witnesses are asked to call Gastonia Police.