Gastonia

Police searching for missing Gastonia woman

According to police, 38-year-old Cherie Shavon Ingram has been missing from her home in Gastonia since March 27.
Credit: Gastonia Police Department

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to police, 38-year-old Cherie Shavon Ingram has been missing from her home in Gastonia since March 27. She is 5’4” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this missing person case is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 or the Gaston County Communication Center at 704-866-3300.

