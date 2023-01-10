First rabies case of 2023 confirmed in Gaston County

Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement stressed the need to ensure all pets have updated shots.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The first rabies case of 2023 has been confirmed in Gaston County.

In a news release Tuesday, Gaston County Police's Animal Care and Enforcement Division said a Belmont resident reported a sick or injured raccoon on Saturday, Jan. 7. The raccoon was recovered from Lakeview Drive, processed, and a specimen was sent to the North Carolina State Lab.

The test for rabies came back positive on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and a neighborhood canvas was conducted to inform the community of the result. This also meant verifying local pets saw their rabies vaccinations verified. Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

Gaston County Police stressed the need for families with pets to ensure all animals in their care have updated rabies shots. This ensures pets are protected from contracting the disease and spreading it around.

