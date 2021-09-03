x
Gastonia

Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia closed due to police investigation

Detectives said Rankin Lake Park is temporarily closed due to a police investigation in the lake.
GASTONIA, N.C. — Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia is closed due to a police investigation in the lake, authorities said Friday. 

The Gastonia Police Department said it is conducting an investigation in Rankin Lake around 9 a.m. No further details were provided by detectives at this time other than the park is closed until further notice. 

Rankin Lake was is a man-made body of water that opened in 1922 on 242 acres of land owned by the City of Gastonia. Rankin Lake Park opens at 7 a.m. and closes at sunset daily. 

