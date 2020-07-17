Residents in fear after multiple arsons at Gastonia apartment complex

The arsons happened at Mills Creek Apartments off Robinwood Road across from Hawks Nest STEAM Academy.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police and the fire marshal's office are investigating multiple arsons over a two-day span at an apartment complex.

The arsons happened at Mills Creek Apartments, which is off Robinwood Road across from Hawks Nest STEAM Academy.

Investigators said someone set fire to a dumpster, an area of brush and two cars early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters came back to the complex late-Wednesday night after a dumpster and brush caught fire.

One of the damaged cars belonged to Heather Wilson.

"It's just a car. It can be replaced, but it was my car that I worked for," Wilson said. "It does hurt my feelings. It does break my heart."

She said the fire terrified her 10-year-old daughter.

"She's still distraught. She won't even come home. She's at her dad's [residence], and she will not come home," Wilson said. "She called me last night like four times crying, wanting to know, 'Are you okay? What's happening?'"

Wilson said the next day, Southwood Realty, which owns the apartment complex, distributed a letter to warn tenants to be careful and offer safety tips.

Wilson was infuriated by the last line, which read, "Please remember your security is your responsibility and that of local law enforcement agencies."

"We should just not sleep because we have to be responsible for our safety?" Wilson asked rhetorically. "Even as far as just temporarily hiring security out here, just something to know that we're safe."

Southwood Realty told WCNC Charlotte it's concerned for its tenants' safety, and it's enacting several security measures, but it wouldn't specify its measures.

The company said detailing its security plans would negate its effectiveness.

Wilson plans to move out of the complex once her lease ends in two months.

"I don't feel safe at all," Wilson said. "I'm diligently looking trying to get out of here."

Besides the fires at the complex, detectives are investigating other arsons at different properties around the city, which occurred over the last week.

Police haven't confirmed if all the arsons are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-866-6977.