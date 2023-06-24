Sewage leaks into South Fork Catawba River, Gaston County officials say

A Water Activity Advisory is in effect until further notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A sewage leak onto the South Fork Catawba River has prompted a Water Activity Advisory Saturday evening.

Officials with the Gaston County government and the City of Lowell said a 16-inch pipe broke around 7 p.m., spilling sewage into the river. Emergency management leaders activated the advisory for the river from Lowell to all points south.

The advisory means residents should avoid any activities in or on the water. This includes swimming, boating, or fishing. This advisory will remain active until further notice.

County leaders say prompt action was taken to mitigate the effects of the leak, including work to contain it and fix the pipe. Utility officials are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but did not provide an approximate timeline for when the fixes would be complete.

PODCAST OFFERING FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts