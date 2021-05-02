Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Gaston County man

According to police, 91-year-old Donald Edwin Joy was last seen in the Mount Holly area of Gaston County around noon Feb. 3

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Gaston County, the Gaston County Police Department reports.

Police said he was seen driving a white 1997 Mazda B2300 pickup truck, displaying NC tag XVB-1132. He was later reported missing. If you have any information pertaining to Mr. Joy’s whereabouts or his white Mazda B2300 truck, please contact the police immediately.

Joy is a white male, 91 years of age, possibly not wearing glasses.