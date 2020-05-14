Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County man

64-year-old Jimmy Lonzo Hannon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

The public is asked to keep an eye out for 64-year-old Jimmy Lonzo Hannon who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials said Hannon was last seen in the 200 block of Davis Park Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052. Hannon could be driving a silver Kia Sedona with a NC license plate number: AKX8360