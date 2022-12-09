Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia

A senior in high school, Kadir Muhammad said once he graduates, he hopes to take guitar as far as he possible can -- hopefully, into a career.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt.

James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.

"I can't find the words to tell you how proud I am of him," James Muhammad said.

Kadir Muhammad is a high school senior with a 4.4 GPA and recently taught himself how to play guitar.

"Something about me is that when it comes to guitar, and really any skill in general, it's not a matter of if you can do it, it's a matter of you'll put the time into learning how to do it," Kadir Muhammad said.

James Muhammad said he and his wife would hear his son practicing guitar at home, mastering song after song, and he realized he needed to do more than just listen.

"We start paying more attention to it," James Muhammad said. "We started investing more and what he's wanting to do, and I mean, he's phenomenal."

A senior in high school, Kadir Muhammad said once he graduates, he hopes to take guitar as far as he possible can -- hopefully, into a career.

The first step: He recently signed a contract to play jazz shows at the Little Theater of Gastonia. He said the main purpose of his shows is to provide people with an escape or comfort.

"When I'm on stage, I just play my heart out and I let the music take me," Kadir Muhammad said.

His next show at the Little Theater of Gastonia is Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. In addition to his performances in Gastonia, his music is available on Apple Music.

