GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives from Gastonia to Charlotte and Cleveland County are investigating several cases of catalytic converters being stolen from underneath passenger vans.

Among the places thieves hit include churches as well as the Boys and Girls Club plus Fever Dance and Tumble in Gastonia.

Pam Byrd, whose daughter owns Fever Dance and Tumble, said instructors were getting ready Monday afternoon to pick up kids from school when they discovered the thefts.

"It's really frustrating that people don't care about other people," Byrd said.

Catalytic converters contain a small amount of precious metal, which thieves try to steal to make quick money.

Byrd said her daughter had to pay hundreds of dollars in her insurance deductible and a rental van.

"I hope that you're caught," Byrd said of the thief. "I hope that you have to pay for it."

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

'He wins if we don’t do something' | Queen City rallies around UNC Charlotte

'Fastest I ever ran in my life' | UNC Charlotte shooting survivor speaks out

'I am absolutely heartbroken' | Professor writes blog on UNC Charlotte shooting