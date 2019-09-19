GASTONIA, N.C. — An injury at a Gaston County trampoline park was caused by a second person jumping on the same piece of equipment at the same time, according to a statement released Thursday by Altitude Trampoline Park.

An 18-year-old broke his leg while playing at Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia Friday, September 13.

Gaston County EMS responded to the trampoline park around 7 p.m. and transported the teen to the hospital.

Altitude Trampoline Park released the following statement Thursday: "The arena was closed immediately as the guest was being cared for. When the area was cleared we began a thorough inspection, which included reviewing our in-house video footage. We were able to conclude the injury was due to a double bounce; a second person jumping on the same piece of equipment at the same time. That practice is strictly prohibited at all of our parks and all guests are told of the restrictions because of the safety hazard it creates."

The area was reopened to the public a short time after the cause of the accident was determined.

Altitude Trampoline Park is the same facility where a 12-year-old boy died after falling from a climbing wall back in June.

