Drivers urged to be mindful of geese in Belmont

The police department said a family of geese made a home near Wilkinson Boulevard.

BELMONT, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to be mindful of a family of geese that appears to have made a home near a Belmont road.

In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, the Belmont Police Department said the geese seem to have their nest set up near Wilkinson Boulevard, near the bridge over the Catawba River. The geese have been spotted crossing the road at the bridge.

🚧 Traffic Advisory 🚧 Please use caution in the area of Wilkinson Blvd near the Catawba River Bridge. A family of geese... Posted by Belmont Police Department on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The department asked drivers to be patient and allow the geese to safely cross.

