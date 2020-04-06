Real-Time Updates: Charlotte Mayor, city council meet with community on 6th day of protests

Wednesday, the community gathered for an open forum outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center to discuss a controversial incident from the night before.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the sixth straight day, community members gathered in uptown Charlotte in protest over the death of George Floyd.

Wednesday, the community gathered for an open forum outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on East 4th Street to discuss a controversial incident from the night before. Tuesday night, on 4th street, protesters appeared to have been trapped between different lines of CMPD officers.

At the open forum, city leaders spoke with community members that were angry over the incident. After a heated exchange, community members started chanting "walk with us."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles did just that, walking off to lead hundreds to the streets of Charlotte, along with members of city council.

Charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin were elevated Wednesday, and three other former officers have now been charged for their involvement in the death of George Floyd.

What follows are live updates from protests in Charlotte on Wednesday, June 3.

7:50 p.m.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney arrives at the protest and speaks with protesters about Tuesday night's incident.

"I am absolutely sorry for what last night looked like on that video, however, we have to find out all angles," Chief Putney said, as protesters yelled with more questions.

When asked about tear gas, Chief Putney says there will not be tear gas if there is no violence. He says there was violence Tuesday night, so tear gas was used.

7:36 p.m.

Protesters have returned to the government center, and express irritation that they haven't gotten answers to questions about Tuesday night's incident.

CMPD sent a release Wednesday afternoon acknowledging the events, saying there is "nothing to indicate whatsoever that there was intentional abuse on the part of our officers." The department said they requested an independent review from the State Bureau of Investigations.

7:10 p.m.

Once protesters reached the CMPD headquarters, the group started chanting "where's the chief," who was absent at the open forum.

WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz reports protesters said they wanted to know which officers gave the orders behind the controversial tactic on 4th Street.

Just minutes later — it was announced that by popular demand, the CMPD chief would be on his way to talk to protesters. It wasn't made known if they meant Chief Kerr Putney or his future replacement, Johnny Jennings.

6:55 p.m.

The group of protesters, along with Mayor Lyles and city council members, stopped and took a knee at the location where the controversial incident with CMPD happened. They kneeled around 9 minutes, as a tribute for George Floyd.

CMPD Captain Brad Koch joined in, telling one woman it was "on behalf of the entire department."

6:45 p.m.

At an open forum held in response to a controversial incident with CMPD, city leaders spoke with community members. After a heated exchange, community members started chanting "walk with us" to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.