Real-Time Updates: Protests in Charlotte continue for second weekend

The Minneapolis death of George Floyd has led to protests around the world, as many have made it into a larger movement on social justice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday afternoon, a memorial was held for George Floyd in Hoke County, North Carolina, nearly two weeks after Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Hours away in Charlotte, several peaceful protests were held across the Queen City in response to his death and as a part of the larger social justice movement that has followed.

It marks the 9th day of protests in Charlotte following the death of George Floyd.

As the day went on, some protesters gathered in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted at 9 p.m. that protesters had gathered on Queens Road.

What follows are real-time updates from protests in Charlotte on Saturday, June 6.

June 6 protests in Charlotte:

9:00 p.m.

After multiple peaceful protests or marches around the Charlotte area during the day Saturday, a group of protesters has peacefully gathered on Queens Road to continue demonstrations. It's not known if any were at earlier protests.