Community reacts after 2 more Black people killed by police during Derek Chauvin's trial

"How many Black lives are we going to have to give them before they understand we are humans too," Darrell Gregory with the Charlotte NAACP asked.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Though many people across the country were happy to see accountability in the death of George Floyd, some people in the Black community say they weren't quick to join in on the celebrations.

“I know a lot of people were celebrating the verdict, and to a very small degree I was too,” said Darrell Gregory with the Charlotte NAACP. “A lot of me did not take a lot of satisfaction in the guilty verdict.”

Gregory said from his perspective, it’s only one case.

“People were celebrating because someone was finally held accountable which is a big thing, however this should not be something out of the unordinary, an anomaly, so that people are overjoyed because of this,” Gregory said. “This should be the norm.”

Gregory said there also wasn’t much time to celebrate, because 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by an officer in Columbus, Ohio moments before the verdict. The teen was reportedly in a fight with other girls when an officer who responded to the disturbance call fatally shot her.

Bryant became the second Black person killed by police during Chauvin’s trial. Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old father, was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota in the midst of the proceedings.

The officer involved in Wright's shooting reportedly believed she was shooting a taser, but fatally shot him with a gun.

“How many Black lives are we going to have to give them before they understand we are humans too and we deserve the same de-escalation, the same approach other races seem to enjoy,” Gregory asked.

Gregory says he fears the same fate could happen to him or his son during a police encounter.

“If [an officer] pulls up behind me or pulls up beside me, you kind of tense up because at that point they control the narrative,” Gregory said.

Steve Fischbach with CMPD says de-escalation is crucial to the department.

“De-escalation happens all day everyday, on numerous calls for service,” Fischbach said.

To help officers further, CMPD has created a de-escalation facility to teach officers how to calm tense situations safely.

“It’s always our goal to take these situations and de-escalate from there to make sure everyone goes home safely,” Fischbach said.